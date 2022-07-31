×

Companies / Financial Services

Agile Capital looks to ‘soft services’ for R900m war chest deployment

BL Premium
31 July 2022 - 17:52 Garth Theunissen

Agile Capital, the black-owned and managed private equity firm, says it has about R900m in capital available that it wants to invest and is particularly interested in businesses engaged in “soft services” such as catering and facilities management as acquisition targets.

The Johannesburg-based firm started investing in 2008 through a R500m capital injection from FirstRand-owned Rand Merchant Bank (RMB), though it only took on the name Agile Capital in 2015. Since then it has established a strong track record in the private equity industry, having invested a combined R1.4bn across three separate funds (R500m each in Fund I and II with R400m allocated to Fund III)...

