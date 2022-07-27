×

Companies / Financial Services

Investec announces UK executive changes

The bank's two most-senior leadership positions in the UK will now both be held by women

27 July 2022 - 16:52 Garth Theunissen

Investec has announced a string of UK executive changes in a move that will more than double the female representation of the bank’s most senior leadership team.

The changes, which take effect from October 1, are part of a strategy to bolster the company’s leadership team at a time when it is planning to expand its operations in the UK, a jurisdiction whose GDP is almost nine times larger than SA’s. They include the appointment of Barbara-Ann King as CEO of Investec’s UK Wealth & Investment business and the naming of Lesley-Anne Gatter as global head of People & Organisation (P&O), a move that takes female representation on the group executive team to 21%, from 9% previously...

