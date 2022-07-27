Investec announces UK executive changes

Funds are looking for ways to preserve the purchasing power of their clients’ portfolios
Developing economies face crisis and collapse in step with the increasing cost of servicing debt as the US dollar strengthens
As part of the energy-crisis response plan, the power utility will start importing power from neighbouring countries
Because of waning support, the ruling party has been forced to join coalition governments with smaller parties in a number of metros and municipalities
The bank's two most-senior leadership positions in the UK will now both be held by women
Such a brutal instrument will not succeed in lifting the economy out of its quagmire
The utility says it will need private-sector investors to help foot the R1.2-trillion needed to install sufficient new generation capacity
Russia of using energy as a weapon to blackmail the EU as the bloc tries to conserve supplies
Talisman Brodie Retallick and prop Ofa Tu’ungafasi won’t be playing play against South Africans
But plan to raise floor edges draws criticism from teams not affected by design fault
Investec has announced a string of UK executive changes in a move that will more than double the female representation of the bank’s most senior leadership team.
The changes, which take effect from October 1, are part of a strategy to bolster the company’s leadership team at a time when it is planning to expand its operations in the UK, a jurisdiction whose GDP is almost nine times larger than SA’s. They include the appointment of Barbara-Ann King as CEO of Investec’s UK Wealth & Investment business and the naming of Lesley-Anne Gatter as global head of People & Organisation (P&O), a move that takes female representation on the group executive team to 21%, from 9% previously...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Investec announces UK executive changes
The bank's two most-senior leadership positions in the UK will now both be held by women
Investec has announced a string of UK executive changes in a move that will more than double the female representation of the bank’s most senior leadership team.
The changes, which take effect from October 1, are part of a strategy to bolster the company’s leadership team at a time when it is planning to expand its operations in the UK, a jurisdiction whose GDP is almost nine times larger than SA’s. They include the appointment of Barbara-Ann King as CEO of Investec’s UK Wealth & Investment business and the naming of Lesley-Anne Gatter as global head of People & Organisation (P&O), a move that takes female representation on the group executive team to 21%, from 9% previously...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.