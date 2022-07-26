×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies / Financial Services

UBS quarterly profit worse than thought

The quarter was one of the ‘most challenging periods for investors in the last 10 years’, CEO Ralph Hamers said

26 July 2022 - 10:14 Oliver Hirt and Tom Sims
The logo of Swiss bank UBS is seen at its headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland February 17 2021. Picture: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN
The logo of Swiss bank UBS is seen at its headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland February 17 2021. Picture: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

Zurich — Swiss bank UBS posted a smaller-than-expected rise in second-quarter net profit, on Tuesday, as its investment banking and wealth management businesses struggled in tough markets.

UBS kicks off a round of earnings by major banks across Europe, where analysts are watching for signs that a weaker economy, higher interest rates and the war in Ukraine are weighing on their operations and outlooks.

Profit in the three months ended June rose 5% to $2.1bn. That compared with $2bn a year earlier and lagged expectations for a 19.8% rise to $2.4bn in a poll of 19 analysts compiled by the bank.

“The second quarter was one of the most challenging periods for investors in the last 10 years,” CEO Ralph Hamers said in a statement. He said the operating environment in the second half of the year “remains uncertain”.

UBS's performance comes after some US rivals earned less money overall in the quarter due to drops in dealmaking and the selling of investment products. JPMorgan Chase and Morgan Stanley both reported that investment banking revenues more than halved.

Earnings at the Zurich-based bank were helped by the sale of a real estate joint venture in Japan that yielded a one-off gain of more than $800m.

UBS shares were indicated to open 1.2% lower on Tuesday. They are down 1.6% so far this year, outperforming a 22% fall in a broad index of European banks.

Its investment banking business saw revenue fall 14% to $2.1bn from $2.5bn a year ago. Analysts had expected $2.3bn.

Advisory revenue was down 30% and capital markets revenue down 71%, which the bank attributed in part to lower business for initial public offerings.

At its wealth management division, its biggest business, revenue was $4.7bn, down from $4.8bn a year ago and versus expectations for $4.8bn. UBS said the drop was mainly a result of lower income from transaction fees.

In recent months, the bank has signalled that its wealth management clients will continue to remain cautious due to geopolitical and macroeconomic uncertainties.

Earlier in July, UBS named Iqbal Khan the sole head of the Swiss bank's global wealth management division in an executive board reshuffle.

In a taste of challenges facing financial firms, Swiss wealth manager Julius Baer said on Monday it would freeze hiring for non relationship manager positions after higher costs and lower client activity triggered a 26% drop in first-half earnings.

UBS’s smaller cross-town rival Credit Suisse, which reports earnings on Wednesday, has warned of a likely second-quarter loss. Analysts on average expect the bank to report a loss of 60 US cents per share.

Reuters

Julius Baer freezes hiring as earnings drop 26% in first half

Swiss private bank says costs rose as it spent more on settling legal cases, provisions and IT
Companies
18 hours ago

CLAIRE BISSEKER: Taming inflation — 75 basis points at a time

The Reserve Bank did the right thing by hiking rates steeply
Opinion
21 hours ago

PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: Is the Reserve Bank a one-trick pony on inflation?

Amid crises there is a need to be constantly on the lookout and stress-test policy responses for myths
Opinion
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Former Tongaat execs’ R3.5bn fraud and ...
Companies
2.
Banks get mixed transformation report card in ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Amplats predicts that recession is already priced ...
Companies / Mining
4.
Mr Price sees pressure on consumers as same-store ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
Better ratings likely for MTN and Telkom if ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Related Articles

HILARY JOFFE: Rand still looms large in inflation equation

Opinion / Columnists

ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Producer price inflation and trade balance to be focal ...

Economy

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.