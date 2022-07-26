SA banks at high risk of terrorism and money laundering

Conditions remain choppy ahead of US tech company earnings and the Fed policy decision
CEO Reed Hastings has acknowledged the challenge created by a cluttered market
But NUM says the private sector is favoured and this will open the way to the privatisation of Eskom
Because of waning support, the ruling party has been forced to join coalition governments with smaller parties in a number of metros and municipalities
Sales grow 11.9%, sending the supermarket group’s shares up almost 6%
Michael Avery talks to Busisiwe Mavuso, Dr Miriam Altman and Clyde Mallinson
President Kais Saied hails constitutional referendum as foundation of new republic, despite 27.5% turnout
SA woman football star Linda Motlhalo says team benefited from players joining foreign clubs
Sun power helped the team to drive 93 laps at an average of 48 km/h with a maximum speed of 101 km/h.
SA’s largest banks are at “high risk” of falling foul of money laundering, terrorism and proliferation financing activity, according to a new report by the Prudential Authority (PA), a division of the Reserve Bank that regulates financial institutions.
The PA released its second banking sector risk assessment on Tuesday. It surveyed 34 lenders active in SA, including five large banks, nine medium to small locally controlled banks, 17 foreign-controlled banks and branches of foreign banks, and three mutual banks. The assessment focused on the money laundering, terrorist financing and proliferation financing risks identified within the banking sector between October 2018 and December 2020. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
SA banks at high risk of terrorism and money laundering
Prudential Authority’s assessment also highlights danger of involvement in nuclear, chemical or biological weapons
SA’s largest banks are at “high risk” of falling foul of money laundering, terrorism and proliferation financing activity, according to a new report by the Prudential Authority (PA), a division of the Reserve Bank that regulates financial institutions.
The PA released its second banking sector risk assessment on Tuesday. It surveyed 34 lenders active in SA, including five large banks, nine medium to small locally controlled banks, 17 foreign-controlled banks and branches of foreign banks, and three mutual banks. The assessment focused on the money laundering, terrorist financing and proliferation financing risks identified within the banking sector between October 2018 and December 2020. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.