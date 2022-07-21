SA’s first all-in-one insurance policy stands to benefit SMEs in all industries

Specialist risk insurer iTOO has unveiled an all-in-one, all-risk third-party legal liability policy for small companies — the first of its kind in SA.

SureThing is designed to assist small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), which play a key role in SA's economic recovery and job creation.

The policy covers businesses with a turnover of less than R20m a year and fewer than 20 employees.

“SureThing is a blanket cover for a range of risks, aimed at any type of small business operating in any industry. It’s all the cover you need, wrapped in one,” says Melita Thurling, product champion: general liabilities for SureThing at iTOO.

SureThing does not take a company’s individual risk exposure rating into account but considers group qualifying criteria. Any SME can be covered as long as it meets the criteria, regardless of its individual risk circumstances.

The response to the insurance cover

“The policy was piloted earlier this year and received a large amount of interest from the small-business sector,” says Thurling. “The response has been overwhelming because SureThing is a product that allows SMEs to operate on an equal footing with big businesses.”

One of SureThing’s features is Protection of Personal Information Act enquiry legal costs, including: