Companies / Financial Services

Nedbank flags profit growth of about a quarter

The bank expects headline earnings per share to rise as much as 28% in its half year to end-June

20 July 2022 - 07:59 Karl Gernetzky

Nedbank, SA’s fifth-biggest bank by market value, has flagged profit growth of about a quarter for its half year to end-June, though headline earnings per share (HEPS) are still expected to be as much as 7% below pre-pandemic levels.

HEPS, a widely used measure of profit in SA that strips out impairments and one-off items, are expected to increase by between 23% and 28% to as much as R13.88, the group said in a brief trading update...

