Old Mutual ordered to pay R1.7bn over Fidentia scandal

Brent is down sharply since hitting $139 in March
It takes leadership to override the politics, and that is what we are lacking
Numsa general secretary Irvin Jim says workers are demanding a double-digit increase, but ‘negotiations are give and take’
Maropene Ramokgopa rejects talk that her appointment is to do Cyril Ramaphosa’s bidding and says her credentials speak for themselves .
Michael Avery is joined by Mark Swilling, Joanne Bate and Thabo Molekoa
The SA Special Risk Insurance Association says it has paid out R24bn so far in claims relating to the civil unrest in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng
Demand for SA coal and changes to Regulation 28 encourage a shift from energy plant construction
Some people can’t farm anymore as the elephants eat so much of their crop, environment minister Lee White says, adding that it is a political issue
United give new manager Ten Hag perfect start with 4-0 demolition job
King Price says yes if it is found driver negligence played no part, but the JMPD has a different view
Old Mutual Unit Trust Managers Limited (OMUT) has been ordered to pay more than R1.7bn in damages plus costs for losses suffered by the Living Hands Umbrella Trust in relation to the Fidential scandal.
Gauteng High Court judge Thina Siwendu handed down the judgment on July 12, which compels OMUT to pay plaintiffs in the matter R854,650,643 in capital plus another R854,650,643 in interest. OMUT was also ordered to pay all costs of the legal action including the cost of three counsel and those incurred in having witnesses testify...
