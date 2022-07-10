×

African Dawn Capital finally releases annual results after JSE warning

10 July 2022 - 19:38 Nico Gous

A week after the JSE warned some companies that they risked suspension for being late in filing their annual financial statements, African Dawn Capital released its latest annual financials on Friday.

The JSE said on July 1 that African Dawn Capital and others also risked removal for breaching listing requirements that require companies to file their annual financial statements within four months after the end of the financial year...

