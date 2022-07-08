×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies / Financial Services

Sasbo lashes Standard Bank for firing unvaccinated staff

The finance union vows to challenge Standard Bank for allegedly firing 40 of its members for not complying with its mandatory vaccination policy

BL Premium
08 July 2022 - 13:46 Garth Theunissen

Sasbo, a union representing about 73,000 members in the finance sector, has vowed to fight back against Standard Bank for allegedly firing employees for not complying with its mandatory Covid-19 vaccination policy.

The finance union has called on Standard Bank to repeal its vaccine mandate, which it says required all staff to be vaccinated against Covid-19 by April 4 2022 or face dismissal. Sasbo said it was aware of at least 40 Standard Bank employees, all of whom were Sasbo members, which had been dismissed for refusing to comply with thebank’s mandatory vaccination policy...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.