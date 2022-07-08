Both Brent and WTI are set to register weekly declines, after last week’s gains
Sasbo, a union representing about 73,000 members in the finance sector, has vowed to fight back against Standard Bank for allegedly firing employees for not complying with its mandatory Covid-19 vaccination policy.
The finance union has called on Standard Bank to repeal its vaccine mandate, which it says required all staff to be vaccinated against Covid-19 by April 4 2022 or face dismissal. Sasbo said it was aware of at least 40 Standard Bank employees, all of whom were Sasbo members, which had been dismissed for refusing to comply with thebank’s mandatory vaccination policy...
Sasbo lashes Standard Bank for firing unvaccinated staff
The finance union vows to challenge Standard Bank for allegedly firing 40 of its members for not complying with its mandatory vaccination policy
