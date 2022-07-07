Here is how rising interest rates can affect your finances

The SA Reserve Bank’s monetary policy committee recently announced a hike in the repo rate by another 50 basis points (bp) to 4.75%. This brings the prime rate to 8.5%.

In November last year, and again in January and March this year, the Bank increased the interest rate by 25bp each — in line with the goal to restore it to a pre-pandemic level of 6.5% by the end of 2024. The decision to increase the repo rate was mostly based on the inflation rate that has approached and reached the top of the inflation targeting band.

The the Bank recently hiked its forecast of headline inflation for the year to 5.9% as a result of higher fuel and food prices — and Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago warned that inflation could rise further.

Higher rates will increase debt servicing costs

“Consumers with larger loans that are repaid over longer periods of time will see bigger increases in their loan repayments. The increased repayment will have a negative impact on household budgets, as the additional expense needs to be catered for and could lead to cutbacks in other expenditure,” says Steven Barker, head of everyday banking and cash lending at Standard Bank.

For example, a R1m home loan with an interest rate of 8.5% over a 20-year term will cost an additional R308 a month. Similarly, the monthly instalment on a personal loan of about R100,000 over a five-year term will increase by about R30 a month.

“In an increasing interest rate environment, consumers are expected to be more careful and considerate when taking out large loans such as home loans.”

Determine whether taking out a loan is a good idea

Before you opt for a personal loan in the rising interest rate environment, you'll want to consider whether there may be other, less expensive ways you could borrow to finance your needs. “Ask yourself if the loan for a desired purchase can be deferred and can rather be made through savings — meaning a smaller loan will be required.”