Companies / Financial Services Asset managers are quitting, but not for money B L Premium

SA’s asset management industry has experienced notable staff churn in the past five years but the professionals who work for local fund managers don’t tend to quit for money.

That’s according to a survey by INN8 Invest, a discretionary fund manager that oversees about R35bn in assets, which polled 34 asset management firms for the period covering the five years to end-2021. Only 9% of the asset management firms surveyed cited remuneration as a likely reason for staff resigning, with 63% saying their compensation structures were not responsible for exits...