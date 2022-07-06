Companies / Financial Services Retirement funds ‘need training’ on infrastructure investment Actuarial Society of SA says trustees need to be familiar with the new regime as infrastructure investing typically involves non-listed financing structures and can introduce greater risk B L Premium

The Actuarial Society of SA (ASSA) has warned that retirement funds will need to train trustees in navigating the complexities of infrastructure investing after the gazetting of final amendments to Regulation 28 of the Pension Funds Act.

The amendments, which impose limits on retirement funds’ investments to protect investors from over-exposure to any one share or investment class, were published in the government gazette on July 1. They will come into effect in January 2023 to allow regulators and fund managers time to comply...