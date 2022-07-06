Standard Bank is empowering Africa though education

“If we want to fulfil this growth, we must look at how we can be a source of assistance and support for our youth, irrespective of whether they work for Standard Bank. If we, as an organisation, want to thrive and grow into the future, and if our continent is to survive and take its place on the world stage, the growing youth population must be given access to educational opportunities.”

Standard Bank is focusing on adding value to key sectors — and the ecosystems that exist within them — that it believes hold the potential to support economic development and reduce inequality and poverty. One such sector is education.

In July 2020, Standard Bank became the first bank on the continent to launch an in-house education department as it looks to contribute to enabling access to inclusive, quality education and learning opportunities, and to help Africa harness the opportunities of the fourth and fifth industrial revolutions.

This department supports various core education and skills development areas including:

Early childhood development;

Community education training;

Training in schools;

Technical and vocational education & training;

Higher education; and

Sector education and training authorities.

“The strategic intention behind the focus on this sector of the economy is twofold: to improve the overall landscape of education in communities and to pursue commercial opportunities. Education gets considerable fiscal support from the public purse, receiving 19.53% of the national budget allocation in 2020, according to the World Bank collection of development indicators. That said, if we are not playing a part in this sector, we are missing out on activity in the country.”

Pretorius says the bank has taken a holistic approach to driving the education sector to ensure a lasting and sustainable impact, which is aligned to several of the UN sustainable development goals and the National Development Plan’s vision of eliminating poverty and reducing inequality by the year 2030.

Innovative solutions to funding challenges

Pretorius says the bank has undertaken extensive research to understand the key personas and urgent needs in the education sector, which, he says, has informed the development of initiatives and propositions that will best support it.

For example, the bank introduced a credit facility that will allow schools, universities and technical vocational education & training colleges to leverage off the strength of the bank’s balance sheet to fund infrastructure-related projects, fleets and movable assets.

In recognition of the funding challenge that continues to hinder young people from accessing education, particularly those who fall into what is defined as the “missing middle” cohort, Standard Bank established the Feenix crowdfunding platform, which lets students find funding for their studies.

Since launching in 2017, Feenix has helped raise R117m, which has gone towards funding the studies of more than 2,500 students.