Companies / Financial Services

RMB Corvest acquires ‘majority stake’ in Halewood International SA

The private equity outfit teamed up with Mike Teke and Chris Seabrooke to facilitate the transaction

30 June 2022 - 14:58 Garth Theunissen

RMB Corvest, an on balance sheet private equity vehicle of Rand Merchant Bank, has teamed up with mining magnate Mike Teke and Sabvest Capital CEO Chris Seabrooke to acquire a “significant share” of beverage maker Halewood International SA.

The FirstRand-owned private equity house, the sister company of RMB Ventures, which targets slightly larger assets, partnered Masimong Beverages Holdings — an entity created by Teke and Seabrooke specifically to facilitate the Halewood deal. The RMB Family Office Group, an advisory service for high net worth families, and Halewood’s management also committed a portion of capital to facilitate the transaction for which no value was disclosed...

