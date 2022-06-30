Companies / Financial Services RMB Corvest acquires ‘majority stake’ in Halewood International SA The private equity outfit teamed up with Mike Teke and Chris Seabrooke to facilitate the transaction B L Premium

RMB Corvest, an on balance sheet private equity vehicle of Rand Merchant Bank, has teamed up with mining magnate Mike Teke and Sabvest Capital CEO Chris Seabrooke to acquire a “significant share” of beverage maker Halewood International SA.

The FirstRand-owned private equity house, the sister company of RMB Ventures, which targets slightly larger assets, partnered Masimong Beverages Holdings — an entity created by Teke and Seabrooke specifically to facilitate the Halewood deal. The RMB Family Office Group, an advisory service for high net worth families, and Halewood’s management also committed a portion of capital to facilitate the transaction for which no value was disclosed...