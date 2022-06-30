Companies / Financial Services Absa shakes up its operating model as it eyes growth B L Premium

Banking group Absa has announced a shake-up of its operating model and its leadership structure, moving to five business units from two in a bid to improve its competitiveness and growth prospects.

The changes see Absa Group move from two commercial business units — Retail and Business Banking (RBB) and Corporate and Investment Banking (CIB) — to five business units. These are: Everyday Banking, Relationship Banking, Product Solutions, CIB Pan-Africa and RBB Absa Regional Operations...