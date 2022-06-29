Seamless cross-border payments a gateway to economic growth

Data from Mastercard’s 2022 Borderless Payments Report has revealed two in five (42%) small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) in SA are earning more money than before the pandemic.

Online business and international sales are key drivers, with three-quarters (77%) recording above-global-average growth in online sales, while 76% are planning to do more business internationally in the future.

The research, which covered over 3,000 small businesses from around the world, highlighted that 75% of SMEs had to make changes to their business model to survive the pandemic — 79% in SA — while 75% of those in SA believe it has changed how they will do business forever.

The pandemic has accelerated digital transformation to tap into cross-border opportunities, with more than half (51%) saying they now do more business internationally.

Almost seven in ten (68%) respondents credit cross-border payments with enabling their business to grow. This makes it clear that cross-border payments will be a key focus for business growth in SA, and its economic recovery.

Fifty-eight percent said they are now making and receiving more cross-border payments than they were before the pandemic.

More than two-thirds (69%) say the pandemic has allowed them to source more competitive quotes from suppliers across borders and 46% say using international suppliers reduces risk.