×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies / Financial Services

Seamless cross-border payments a gateway to economic growth

A recent Mastercard report says a number of SMEs have implemented digital solutions and gained business out of the country

29 June 2022 - 12:12
Sponsored
Mastercard cross-border services allow people and businesses to send and receive money securely. Picture: SUPPLIED/MASTERCARD
Mastercard cross-border services allow people and businesses to send and receive money securely. Picture: SUPPLIED/MASTERCARD

Data from Mastercard’s 2022 Borderless Payments Report has revealed two in five (42%) small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) in SA are earning more money than before the pandemic.

Online business and international sales are key drivers, with three-quarters (77%) recording above-global-average growth in online sales, while 76% are planning to do more business internationally in the future.

The research, which covered over 3,000 small businesses from around the world, highlighted that 75% of SMEs had to make changes to their business model to survive the pandemic — 79% in SA  — while 75% of those in SA believe it has changed how they will do business forever.

The pandemic has accelerated digital transformation to tap into cross-border opportunities, with more than half (51%) saying they now do more business internationally.

Almost seven in ten (68%) respondents credit cross-border payments with enabling their business to grow. This makes it clear that cross-border payments will be a key focus for business growth in SA, and its economic recovery.

Fifty-eight percent said they are now making and receiving more cross-border payments than they were before the pandemic.

More than two-thirds (69%) say the pandemic has allowed them to source more competitive quotes from suppliers across borders and 46% say using international suppliers reduces risk.

Cross-border payment systems must become faster, cheaper and more secure
Stephen Grainger, executive vice president, Mastercard 

“The unprecedented disruption introduced by the pandemic has realigned SA and global economics, with many SMEs looking towards prospects in new markets. With small businesses in SA and across the world growing their international customer and supplier networks at pace, especially online, it’s crucial that financial institutions have the right cross-border solutions in place to support them.

“Cross-border payment systems must become faster, cheaper and more secure. Through a single point of access, Mastercard cross-border services allows businesses to send and receive money safely and with the certainty they crave,” says Mastercard executive vice-president Stephen Grainger.

Through partnerships with financial institutions around the world, Mastercard is empowering businesses to address these issues and improve cross-border payments for enterprises and individuals.

Mastercard cross-border services allow people and businesses to send and receive money securely, and with upfront visibility of timing and fees to provide people and businesses with more confidence and predictability.

The full Mastercard Borderless Payments Report 2022 is available here.

This article was paid for by Mastercard. 

ALSO READ:

SA is the leader in digitalisation across the MEA: Mastercard white paper on SMEs

SPONSORED | The findings show that digitalisation is essential to unlocking a small business's growth potential / New Mastercard white paper ...
Business
6 months ago

Mastercard and JA SA partnership empowers women entrepreneurs

SPONSORED | This long-term collaboration gave more than 180 women free skills training, mentorship and access to micro finance in 2021
Business
6 months ago

Yes, even the smallest business can compete in the digital economy

SPONSORED | Mastercard is connecting SMEs with the tools and training they need to weather the Covid-19 storm and emerge stronger and more resilient
Business
6 months ago
subscribe

Most read

1.
Discovery to start trading on A2X next week
Companies / Financial Services
2.
This is why Mitchell Slape believes Game can ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
Naspers ties executive pay to drive to close ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
4.
Tongaat pins hopes on turnaround whiz
Companies / Land & Agriculture
5.
Nedbank’s CPI forecast darkens as it expects ...
Companies / Financial Services

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.