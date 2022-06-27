Standard Bank at the forefront of enterprise development

In an effort to expand inclusive domestic business growth in Africa, Standard Bank’s business & commercial clients (BCC) division is leveraging the power of small, medium and large enterprises.

Leina Gabaraane, Southern Africa’s BCC head who is based in Gaborone, says Africa is entering an exciting expansion phase, characterised by rapid private business formation and growth.

Standard Bank is partnering with businesses to build a capability ecosystem that will support small traders, agribusinesses and entrepreneurs to grow.

Africa’s small market of large cross-border businesses, established corporates and global multinationals operating across the region are already well catered for. However, the numerous smaller businesses are poorly served or misunderstood by the continent’s financial services sector, despite their greater potential for growth.

By partnering with the micro, small, and medium enterprises, Standard Bank provides the debt, advisory services and, in some instances, the equity participation to grow small businesses.

Banks require a lot of financial and governance information to form a risk view on extending credit, or not. Most micro and small businesses don’t have this information documented.

Standard Bank’s long history and experience working with emerging businesses in Africa has allowed the group to adjust its risk philosophy and work successfully with businesses that don’t have collateral, or track, collect and share numbers in traditional ways.

Instead, using technology to record payments, transfers and other transactions, Standard Bank is able to develop a comprehensive risk view of small businesses sufficient to extend credit.

The bank’s on-the-ground presence and long-established practice of extending business support, as well as mentorship to its client businesses in Southern Africa, provides detailed knowledge of its smaller business clients.

With dedicated businesses in Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Mozambique and Zimbabwe, Standard Bank’s Southern Africa BCC team will focus the group’s enterprise support and systems on nurturing African businesses domestically, regionally and globally.