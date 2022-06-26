Companies / Financial Services Ninety One sees ‘window of opportunity’ in market rout Portfolio manager Hannes van den Berg says BAT and Shoprite are good defensive bets while Naspers, Prosus and Apple suddenly look cheap B L Premium

The world may be teetering on the brink of a recession that has sparked off a slide in stock markets worldwide, but that is not deterring SA’s biggest listed asset manager from looking for buying opportunities in the ashes of the market rout.

Ninety One, the asset manager spun out of Investec in 2020 which oversees £143.9bn (R2.8-trillion) in assets, says that while it has trimmed the equity holdings in its general equity and balanced portfolios as part of a more defensive positioning stance, it is already looking to buy quality stocks suddenly looking cheaper thanks to the recent market mayhem. That is despite portfolio manager Hannes van den Berg, Ninety One’s co-head of SA equity and multi-asset, saying there is probably a 50/50 risk of a worldwide recession...