What is crypto arbitrage — and how does it compare with other investments?

Crypto arbitrage has shown itself far less prone to the volatile swings associated with a direct investment in crypto currencies such as BTC, or indeed the stock market, says Scherzer.

“Over a 24-month period, we have made some incredibly strong returns for our clients in a low-risk environment. Our average annualised return to clients exceeds 80% a year without much risk in the process.

“The way I see it, every South African is given an asset of having R11m to take out of the country. The vast majority allow this to expire worthless each year. Crypto arbitrage simply allows you to monetise this asset each year, while having access to only R100,000 or more.”

Scherzer explains that Future Forex requires R100,000 minimum investment from clients because of the fixed costs, mainly bank charges associated with sending funds abroad, that make smaller investment amounts less feasible. “But the more you put in, the lower these costs become, and the greater the percentage profit per trade,” he says.

How does crypto arbitrage outperform the market?

Relative to other investment options available to South Africans, such as an 8% interest savings account, investing on the JSE or S&P 500, or even buying volatile BTC, crypto arbitrage provides steady market-beating returns.

The graph below shows Future Forex’s crypto arbitrage returns since the first quarter of 2021, compared with other investment options.

With an initial client investment of R200,000 on January 1 2021, Future Forex outperforms these options, steadily growing to R550,110 at the start of June 2022.

The same investment in the JSE would have ended up flat for the same period, while an investment in the next best alternative, the S&P 500, would have grown the starting capital to R232,934, falling far short of the profit achieved by Future Forex through the crypto arbitrage.