Sell SA's big four banks for 'better ideas', says Camissa Camissa Asset Management says SA's low growth prospects will weigh on the big four banks as digital disruptors chip away at their earnings

Camissa Asset Management, which oversees R45bn in assets, has broken ranks with some of its larger peers by dismissing the investment case for SA’s big four banks, on the grounds that the cosy market dominance they’ve enjoyed for years is in the process of being upended by more nimble digital disruptors.

The Cape Town-based money manager, which announced its rebrand from Kagiso Asset Management in February following a restructuring that saw staff and management take up a 74% stake in the firm, outlined a variety of downside risks to the likes of FirstRand, Standard Bank, Absa and Nedbank in an investment presentation on Tuesday...