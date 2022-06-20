Discovery Bank hits 1-million accounts and unveils ‘pay-as-you-gym’ offering
Account holders will have access to more than 170 Virgin Active and Planet Fitness clubs across SA with payment per workout
20 June 2022 - 13:50
Discovery Bank has unveiled a new “pay as you gym” offering and announced the achievement of having reached 1-million accounts since its launch in 2019.
The banking offering of insurer Discovery Group made the announcement at a briefing with financial advisers and brokers on Monday, during which it also disclosed several new products and benefits for clients. Among those is the Discovery Account, a new digital bank account for clients with no monthly fee and the new Vitality pay-as-you-gym option, which gives all account holders access to more than 170 Virgin Active and Planet Fitness clubs across the country with payment on a per workout basis...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now