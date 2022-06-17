Companies / Financial Services Absa to fit 128 branches with solar panels to fight load-shedding The bank plans to fit the solar panels to its branches over three years with the first tranche of 81 locations to be equipped over six to 12 months B L Premium

Absa is planning to equip 128 branches across the country with solar power over the next three years to reduce its reliance on Eskom’s failing power grid amid worsening load-shedding and a worldwide push for businesses to adopt more sustainable business practices.

SA’s fourth biggest bank by market value has identified 81 priority sites it wants to equip with photovoltaic solar panels over the next six to 12 months and is exploring other renewable energy alternatives such as fuel cell technology, power wall technology and UPS lithium batteries. Absa’s renewable energy push comes after a pilot project in the North West that saw it fit the roof of its Klerksdorp branch with solar panels after it was severely affected by load-shedding...