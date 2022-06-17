Companies / Financial Services Absa plans to keep the lights on with solar-powered branches The plan for its 128 branches across SA is part of a sustainable energy push B L Premium

Absa is planning to equip 128 branches across SA with solar power over the next three years to reduce its reliance on Eskom’s failing power grid amid worsening load-shedding and a worldwide push for businesses to adopt more sustainable business practices.

SA’s fourth-biggest bank by market value has identified 81 priority sites it wants to equip with photovoltaic solar panels over the next six to 12 months and is exploring other renewable energy alternatives such as fuel cell technology, power wall technology and UPS lithium batteries...