Vunani Capital Partners in the premier league after Equity Express listing
The investment company has achieved what eludes its larger JSE counterparts: its shares trade at a premium to NAV
16 June 2022 - 16:44
Vunani Capital Partners (VCP), a diversified investment company listed on the Equity Express Securities Exchange, has managed to achieve what has long eluded its larger JSE counterparts: trading at a premium to net asset value (NAV).
JSE-listed investment counters — which include Remgro, Sabvest, Brimstone, Brait and Hosken Consolidated Investments (HCI) — have long traded at deep discounts to their respective NAVs, sometimes as high as 40%...
