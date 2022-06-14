Treasury’s two-pot retirement plan largely rejected, Sanlam survey shows
Most respondents oppose the proposal to give individuals limited access to their savings
14 June 2022 - 18:50
More than half of those who took part in the latest annual Sanlam benchmark survey are opposed to the Treasury’s proposal to give individuals limited access to their retirement savings before retirement via the so-called two-pot system.
The proposal seeks to strike the right balance in helping members save for retirement while being flexible enough to accommodate them when they have fallen on hard times...
