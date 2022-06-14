Companies / Financial Services Standard Bank flags profit growth but warns environment has deteriorated B L Premium

Standard Bank, Africa's largest lender by assets, has flagged profit growth of at least a fifth for its half-year to end-June, but warns the global environment has deteriorated and it is eyeing the effects of rising interest rates in SA.

Up to the end of May, the Reserve Bank already delivered on the 100-basis points of interest rate increases Standard Bank had expected for 2022, with the lender having now revised this to 175-basis points of increases for the year...