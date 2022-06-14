Standard Bank flags profit growth but warns environment has deteriorated
14 June 2022 - 09:38
Standard Bank, Africa's largest lender by assets, has flagged profit growth of at least a fifth for its half-year to end-June, but warns the global environment has deteriorated and it is eyeing the effects of rising interest rates in SA.
Up to the end of May, the Reserve Bank already delivered on the 100-basis points of interest rate increases Standard Bank had expected for 2022, with the lender having now revised this to 175-basis points of increases for the year...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now