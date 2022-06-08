Companies / Financial Services FNB replaces diesel generators to cut branch emissions The FirstRand-owned bank is also installing LED lighting at branches to promote energy efficiency B L Premium

FirstRand-owned FNB has replaced the diesel-powered generators at more than 200 of its branches with lithium-ion and UPS solutions, in an effort to lower their carbon footprint as it battles ongoing load-shedding.

The retail banking group plans to equip another 200 branches with lithium-ion and UPS power over the next year to ensure an uninterrupted electricity supply at its operations while reducing their carbon emissions. FNB has installed LED lighting at new and existing branches to promote energy efficiency and equipped them with online metering technology that allows for centralised monitoring of power use...