WATCH | Standard Bank’s commitment to climate transition in an African context

Standard Bank Group’s Kenny Fihla explains how and why the bank has evolved its climate change policy in this Africa.com interview

07 June 2022 - 16:17
Africa’s leaders know that transitioning to a low-carbon environment presents a unique set of challenges across the continent. 

Kenny Fihla, CEO of corporate and investment banking at the Standard Bank Group, has a deep understanding about what is required for a just transition.

He spoke at length with Teresa Clarke of Africa.com about the group’s commitment to climate transition in an African context.

Watch a recording of the interview above.

Interview highlights:

  • Africa’s transition away from carbon-based growth will not be politically or socially sustainable unless it is perceived by Africans as fair, and unless it offers people pathways to better and more prosperous lives.
  • To drive socioeconomic development, Africa’s growing urban populations will require a reliable and sustainable energy supply to power industrial production, electrify more households and expand the use of transport.

This article was paid for by Africa.com.

