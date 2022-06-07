Companies / Financial Services Discovery Life pays out nearly R12bn in claims in 2021 Total life claims paid out to individuals in 2021 were almost three times the amount paid in 2020 B L Premium

Discovery Life paid out a record R11.79bn in claims in the 2021 calendar year to clients claiming as individuals or as part of group life schemes.

Nevertheless, the vast majority of that amount (R9.1bn) was paid out to the roughly 10,000 individual life members who submitted claims during 2021 for events ranging from death to severe illness, funeral benefits and disability. Discovery said the total life cover claims it paid out to individuals in 2021 was almost three times the amount paid out in 2020, a phenomenon it attributed largely to the impact of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic...