Companies / Financial Services

Investment and consulting drive up profit for Alexforbes

Alexforbes has offloaded insurance businesses to focus on retail advice, investments, retirement fund administration and employee benefits

BL Premium
06 June 2022 - 11:25 Nico Gous

Alexforbes, SA’s largest retirement fund administrator, reported a rise in headline earnings of almost one-fifth and declared a dividend for its 2022 financial year as its investment business and individual consulting business grew.

The company said on Monday in results for the year to end-March that headline earnings per share from continuing operations were up 19% to 37.2c and declared a final dividend of 20c per, resulting in an annual dividend of 32c, up 45% year-on-year...

