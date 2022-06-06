Investment and consulting drive up profit for Alexforbes
Alexforbes has offloaded insurance businesses to focus on retail advice, investments, retirement fund administration and employee benefits
06 June 2022 - 11:25
Alexforbes, SA’s largest retirement fund administrator, reported a rise in headline earnings of almost one-fifth and declared a dividend for its 2022 financial year as its investment business and individual consulting business grew.
The company said on Monday in results for the year to end-March that headline earnings per share from continuing operations were up 19% to 37.2c and declared a final dividend of 20c per, resulting in an annual dividend of 32c, up 45% year-on-year...
