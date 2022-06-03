Companies / Financial Services Standard Bank’s chief engineer quits after recent system crashes Alpheus Mangale, the senior executive accountable for the stability of the bank’s IT systems has resigned with immediate effect B L Premium

Standard Bank, Africa’s biggest lender by assets, says its engineering officer has resigned following a series of systems outages in recent months that have left customers unable to use many of the bank’s services.

Alpheus Mangale, the group’s chief engineering officer and the senior executive accountable for the stability of the bank’s IT systems, has resigned with immediate effect, Standard Bank said in a short statement on Friday. Standard Bank’s most recent systems outage occurred on May 21, when customers were left unable to pay for transactions at point of sales devices or draw money for more than six hours...