Finance union hits out at Standard Bank over suspended employees Staff allegedly used their own funds to activate client bank accounts illegitimately, but Sasbo says the lender placed undue pressure on them to meet stringent sales targets

Sasbo, a union representing about 73,000 members in the finance sector, has hit out at Standard Bank for its decision to suspend 49 staff for using their own funds to illegitimately activate client bank accounts in an effort to meet new business targets.

The union has accused Standard Bank of placing undue pressure on the affected employees to meet the stringent sales targets. The staff had acted with the full knowledge of their managers in some cases, it said. Sasbo said it would be initiating its own investigation into each of the incidents, saying that affected employees could end up being barred from working in the financial sector for up to five years as a result of the charges against them...