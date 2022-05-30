Companies / Financial Services Quilter names Glyn Barker as chairman Barker will take up the role on September 7 B L Premium

Quilter, Old Mutual’s former wealth management business, has appointed Glyn Barker as chairman with effect from September 7.

The London-based wealth-management company — listed in London and Johannesburg — said on Monday Barker will join the board as a non-executive director on June 1. He will also serve as a member of the remuneration and corporate governance and nominations committees from June 1...