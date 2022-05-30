Companies / Financial Services Momentum Metropolitan reports profit growth and Covid-19 recovery The group says mortality claims have eased significantly, and its profit performance in the nine months to end-March suggest a recovery B L Premium

Insurance and financial services group Momentum Metropolitan Holdings says operating profit rose more than a quarter its nine months to end-March, suggesting that its businesses have now largely recovered from the earnings effects of Covid-19.

Operating profit was up 26% to R1.73bn to end-March, the group said in an update, amid declining mortality claims and a strong new business performance from iMomentum Investments, Metropolitan Life and Momentum Corporate...