Momentum Metropolitan reports profit growth and Covid-19 recovery
The group says mortality claims have eased significantly, and its profit performance in the nine months to end-March suggest a recovery
30 May 2022 - 10:02
Insurance and financial services group Momentum Metropolitan Holdings says operating profit rose more than a quarter its nine months to end-March, suggesting that its businesses have now largely recovered from the earnings effects of Covid-19.
Operating profit was up 26% to R1.73bn to end-March, the group said in an update, amid declining mortality claims and a strong new business performance from iMomentum Investments, Metropolitan Life and Momentum Corporate...
