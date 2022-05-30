Companies / Financial Services Local bonds show SA’s economic resilience, says Ninety One The asset manager likes products in the near term but prefers global equities over a five-year term B L Premium

Ninety One, the asset management giant spun out of Investec in 2020, says it expects global and SA equities to provide strong returns over the next five years despite their recent sell-off but is betting on local government bonds to provide a steady income stream in the nearer term until market volatility eases.

The MSCI world index is down about 16% so far this year after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and aggressive monetary tightening by central banks worldwide amid accelerating global inflation...