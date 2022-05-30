Drop in mortality claims helps Momentum Metropolitan grow profit
30 May 2022 - 10:02
UPDATED 30 May 2022 - 18:38
Life insurer Momentum Metropolitan on Monday joined Old Mutual in reporting much lower death claims in the March quarter, suggesting that the worst of the Covid-19 pandemic might have passed.
Increased vaccination coverage and so-called natural immunity to the virus have given insurance companies breathing space after two punishing years in which they were flooded with huge Covid-19-related claims that pushed them into financial losses...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now