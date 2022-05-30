Companies / Financial Services Drop in mortality claims helps Momentum Metropolitan grow profit B L Premium

Life insurer Momentum Metropolitan on Monday joined Old Mutual in reporting much lower death claims in the March quarter, suggesting that the worst of the Covid-19 pandemic might have passed.

Increased vaccination coverage and so-called natural immunity to the virus have given insurance companies breathing space after two punishing years in which they were flooded with huge Covid-19-related claims that pushed them into financial losses...