Covid claims propel Momentum Retail Life Insurance's record R8.97bn payout Covid-19 accounted for 42% of death claims in 2021, followed by cardiovascular claims at 20%

Momentum Retail Life Insurance paid out a record R8.97bn in claims in 2021 as its clients succumbed to the Covid-19 pandemic. This was a 66% increase in claims compared with 2020.

Covid-19 accounted for 42% of death claims in 2021, followed by cardiovascular claims at 20% and cancer at 17% of total claims, the unit of the Momentum Metropolitan said on Friday in a statement...