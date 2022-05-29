Covid claims propel Momentum Retail Life Insurance’s record R8.97bn payout
Covid-19 accounted for 42% of death claims in 2021, followed by cardiovascular claims at 20%
29 May 2022 - 16:37
Momentum Retail Life Insurance paid out a record R8.97bn in claims in 2021 as its clients succumbed to the Covid-19 pandemic. This was a 66% increase in claims compared with 2020.
Covid-19 accounted for 42% of death claims in 2021, followed by cardiovascular claims at 20% and cancer at 17% of total claims, the unit of the Momentum Metropolitan said on Friday in a statement...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now