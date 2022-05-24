Companies / Financial Services SA unit trust assets stay above R3-trillion despite Ukraine crisis The Association for Savings and Investment SA says net inflows into the sector topped R70.7bn in the year to end-March B L Premium

SA’s Collective Investment Schemes (CIS) industry said the total assets under management (AUM) of the sector remained above the R3-trillion threshold reached in the final quarter of 2021, despite the negative effects of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The CIS sector, which covers unit trusts and other such pooled funds, reported net inflows of R28.1bn for the first three months of 2022, taking total net inflows for the 12 months to the end of March 2022 to R70.7bn, the Association for Savings and Investment SA (Asisa) said in a statement on Tuesday. Total AUM for the sector was at R3.09-trillion at end-March, compared to R3.14 trillion at end-December 2021...