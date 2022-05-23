Companies / Financial Services Alexforbes expects full-year profits to rise as much as 10% SA’s largest retirement fund administrator attributes growth to new business wins and positive market returns B L Premium

Alexforbes, SA’s largest retirement fund administrator, expects its profits from continuing operations to rise between 5% and 10% in the year to end-March due to an increase in new business wins and positive market returns.

Alexforbes, which has been shaking up its portfolio since Dawie de Villiers became CEO in 2018 and is nearly 40% owned by Patrice Motsepe’s African Rainbow Capital, has offloaded insurance businesses to focus on retail advice, investments, retirement fund administration and employee benefits...