Government needs mindset change on infrastructure, says Standard Bank executive

SA lacks the institutional capacity critical to fixing infrastructure seen as vital to unlocking its economic potential, says Kenny Fihla, CEO of Standard Bank Corporate and Investment Banking, urging the government to partner with the private sector to address the challenge.

“Everyone knows that our roads are falling apart, water supply is interrupted and the electricity is unreliable and getting worse, and that you cannot have economic growth, as well as an improvement to people’s social wellbeing, if you have failing infrastructure and deterioration in social services,” Fihla told Business Day during an interview on Friday...