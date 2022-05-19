Companies / Financial Services Investec more than doubles earnings The private bank and wealth manager also grew funds under management to £63.8bn B L Premium

Investec, the private bank and wealth manager, more than doubled earnings in its 2022 financial year.

The London- and Johannesburg-listed lender, which reports its results in pounds, said headline earnings per share (HEPS) rose by more than 100% to 53.3p (R10.56) in the year end-March...