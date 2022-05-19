Investec more than doubles earnings
The private bank and wealth manager also grew funds under management to £63.8bn
19 May 2022 - 09:00
Investec, the private bank and wealth manager, more than doubled earnings in its 2022 financial year.
The London- and Johannesburg-listed lender, which reports its results in pounds, said headline earnings per share (HEPS) rose by more than 100% to 53.3p (R10.56) in the year end-March...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now