Peter Moyo loses another court challenge against Old Mutual
The former CEO’s applications to have his former employer’s non-executive directors declared delinquent and in contempt of court were dismissed with costs
18 May 2022 - 11:50
Peter Moyo has lost another court challenge against his former employer, Old Mutual.
This time, a full bench of the Johannesburg High Court has dismissed with costs the former CEO’s consolidated applications to have Old Mutual’s non-executive directors declared delinquent and in contempt of court...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now