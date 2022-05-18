Companies / Financial Services Peter Moyo loses another court challenge against Old Mutual The former CEO’s applications to have his former employer’s non-executive directors declared delinquent and in contempt of court were dismissed with costs B L Premium

Peter Moyo has lost another court challenge against his former employer, Old Mutual.

This time, a full bench of the Johannesburg High Court has dismissed with costs the former CEO’s consolidated applications to have Old Mutual’s non-executive directors declared delinquent and in contempt of court...