Ninety One reports record earnings and assets under management for 2022
The firm formerly known as Investec Asset Management says net inflows topped £5bn
18 May 2022 - 09:14
Ninety One, the asset manager that started out as a unit of Investec three years before SA became a democracy, has reported record earnings and assets under management (AUM) after almost 31 years in business.
The London- and Johannesburg-listed firm, which reports its results in pounds, said on Wednesday morning that profit before tax increased 31% to £267.1m for the year to end-March 31 2022 while AUM increased 10% to £143.9bn. Basic earnings per share increased 34% to 22.6p and adjusted earnings per share increased 13% to 19.2p, allowing the company to propose a final dividend of 7.7p a share, which takes the full-year dividend to 14.6p per share...
