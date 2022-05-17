FNB leads the pack with customer service

As part of its ongoing support for the work of the Ombudsman for Banking Services (OBS), FNB welcomes the release of the Ombudsman’s 2021 Annual Report which includes disputes between customers and banks.

According to the report, FNB had a 34% decrease in complaints and/or disputes, making it the only major bank to record a decrease in formal complaints during the period.

FNB CEO Jacques Celliers says the ombud plays a critical role in assisting customers and banks with resolving complaints and disputes.

“While the number of complaints referred to the OBS accounts for a small fraction of FNB's customer interactions, the feedback is taken seriously. This is part of the bank's commitment to putting customers' needs first while building a trusted platform business,” he says.

“Feedback from customers and the OBS has allowed FNB to calibrate processes to improve turnaround times on complaints and provide meaningful responses to all customer enquiries. Furthermore, FNB has regular engagements with the office of the ombud regarding complaints that have been escalated to the OBS. FNB has received positive results from its collective efforts to ensure service excellence in the banking industry,” says Celliers.

In keeping with its platform strategy, FNB provides customers with multiple channels for communicating with its representatives, including the industry-leading secure chat feature on the zero-rated FNB app.

Customers can also contact FNB's contact centre, nearest branch, or relationship banking channels for service-related inquiries.

“As a testament to the brand promise of 'how can we help you', FNB values the role of helping customers manage their money. The bank understands the emotions that come with financial responsibilities and the level of care that is expected. FNB is always willing to listen and assist customers, with the ombud serving as the last resort in dispute resolution,” says Celliers.

This article was paid for by FNB.