JSE fleshes out proposals to reform its listings framework

The JSE has released details of proposals to reform its listing framework, including a new technology board to cater to start-up companies as Africa’s biggest stock exchange seeks to retain companies and attract new ones.

The bourse's total market value is just under R20-trillion, but it has suffered a string of delistings over the past five years, particularly by small- to medium-sized companies. That has seen the total number of listings decline to 316 listings at the end of the first quarter 2022, compared with 377 in 2017...