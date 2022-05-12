JSE fleshes out proposals to reform its listings framework
Africa’s biggest stock exchange wants to retain companies and attract new ones after a spate of delistings
12 May 2022 - 19:42
The JSE has released details of proposals to reform its listing framework, including a new technology board to cater to start-up companies as Africa’s biggest stock exchange seeks to retain companies and attract new ones.
The bourse's total market value is just under R20-trillion, but it has suffered a string of delistings over the past five years, particularly by small- to medium-sized companies. That has seen the total number of listings decline to 316 listings at the end of the first quarter 2022, compared with 377 in 2017...
