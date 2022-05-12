Companies / Financial Services BREAKING NEWS: 10X Investments agrees to buy CoreShares The deal will create a broader index-based investment business with combined assets under management (AUM) of R31bn B L Premium

10X Investments, which is owned by Old Mutual Private Equity and London-based DiGame Investment, has agreed to a cash buyout of CoreShares to create a full-service SA indexing investment specialist with combined assets under management (AUM) of R31bn.

The transaction, announced in a joint statement on Thursday, will see 10X Investments acquire CoreShares from Grindrod subsidiary GFS, which held about 44% of the company, and RMI Investment Managers and OUTsurance, which each held about 26% stake. The remainder was held by CoreShares management team...