Transaction Capital expects higher growth rate

Transaction Capital, owner of WeBuyCars and vehicle finance lender SA Taxi, says it is on track to grow at a rate higher than before the pandemic after a strong first half.

The company, which provides insurance and finance to taxis and sells second-hand cars from large warehouses, said in a statement that its headline earnings for the first six months to March will be between 64.2c and 67.4c, in line with the comparable six months a year earlier. ..