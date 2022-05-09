×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies / Financial Services

Transaction Capital expects higher growth rate

BL Premium
09 May 2022 - 19:47 Katharine Child

Transaction Capital, owner of WeBuyCars and vehicle finance lender SA Taxi, says it is on track to grow at a rate higher than before the pandemic after a strong first half. 

The company, which provides insurance and finance to taxis and sells second-hand cars from large warehouses, said in a statement that its headline earnings for the first six months to March will be between 64.2c and 67.4c, in line with the comparable six months a year earlier. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now