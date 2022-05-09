JSE launches new equity market data analytics platform
09 May 2022 - 18:12
The JSE has launched a new information service to help clients such as traders improve their trading strategies.
The launch of the new platform comes less than a week after the JSE recommended revisions to listing rules in an effort to persuade companies to return to the public market after a string of delistings in recent years...
