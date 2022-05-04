Sanlam signs joint-venture deal with European giant Allianz amid Africa push
The joint venture will tie up the companies’ African operations, excluding SA, creating a new entity worth more than R33bn and operating in 29 states
04 May 2022 - 08:14
Africa’s largest insurer, Sanlam, has reached terms for a joint venture with Europe’s largest insurer, Allianz, which will tie up most of their businesses on the continent and create a financial services partnership worth more than R33bn.
The combined entity will operate in 29 countries, excluding SA, and is expected to be ranked in the top three of insurers in most of the markets where it will operate, Sanlam said on Wednesday...
