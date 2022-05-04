3Sixty Life’s interim curator resigns from BDO SA
Resignation of Yashoda Ram calls into question her continuing role as provisional curator of the embattled underwriter
04 May 2022 - 13:55
BDO SA says its suspended head of actuarial services, Yashoda Ram, has resigned, calling into question her continuing as the court appointed provisional curator of embattled underwriter 3Sixty Life.
Ram resigned from the company on April 26, the local unit of the global professional services firm told Business Day in an emailed statement that, adding that it had subsequently dropped disciplinary proceedings against her over alleged gross misconduct...
